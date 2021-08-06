COVID-19 case numbers have show little change in either daily or weekly comparisons in the Valencian Community, as hospitalisations continue to fall.

The number of new coronavirus infections today(August 6) is 2,060.

That’s 83 more than a week ago but 13 fewer than yesterday’s total.

Four deaths were reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,530.

31 fatalities caused by COVID-19 have been announced since last Friday.

Hospital admissions have recorded another reduction to 622 patients.

That’s three less than yesterday and a significant fall of 67 compared to a week ago on July 30.

ICU patients stand at 113, up by six on yesterday and also on last Friday’s total.

3,433,250 people have had at least one dose of vaccine in the Valencian Community, with 2,905, 978 fully immunised.

