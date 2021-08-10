THE Valencian Community is launching a new push to get residents vaccinated who missed their appointments to get immunised against COVID-19.

The regional Health Ministry will start sending out SMS text notifications from Thursday(August 12) to offer people a second chance to receive an injection.

Authorities have not revealed how many people fall into that category.

The mobile phone text message will feature a link which allows recipients to choose when they want to get their vaccine shot.

That allows extra flexibility due to work or holiday commitments.

The option covers dates between August 23 and September 19.

Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “This new opportunity should not be ignored because the vaccine works against COVID-19.”

“It is the best way we have to cut the chains of transmission of the virus and save lives”.

Barcelo stressed that just because somebody without a vaccine felt well, they could still be carrying and passing on the coronavirus.

