A BLUE shark that swam close to the shore of Benidorm’s Poniente beach on Thursday has popped up a a few kilometres south at Villajoyosa.

Villajoyosa’s Police Air Unit spotted the 2.5 metre long female shark on Friday morning (August 14) at Cala Bol Nou, which is a 200 metre-long beach flanked by two cliffs.

Bathers have been asked not to go into the water until it leaves the area.

ANOTHER IMAGE TAKEN BY VILLAJOYOSA POLICE ON FRIDAY MORNING AT CALA BOU NOU

Experts from the Oceanographic Institute in Valencia say they have no plans to go to the scene unless the blue shark gets stranded.

On Thursday (August 13) they helped police and safety workers in Benidorm to guide the shark away from Poniente beach, which was closed off to swimmers for four hours.

The disorientated shark, weighing 80 kilos, had not been injured and was taken in a sling and then released in deeper waters.

Blue sharks are not uncommon in Mediterranean waters, although they are rarely seen in shallow waters close too shore, and are generally harmless to humans.

