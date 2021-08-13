COVID-19 infections have fallen on both a daily and weekly basis in the Valencian Community.

Regional health ministry figures today(August 13) report 1,439 new cases.

That’s 621 less than a week ago and a fall of 154 on yesterday’s total.

Six deaths were reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,566.

It means that 36 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the last week.

Hospital admissions have recorded another reduction to 573 patients.

That’s ten less than yesterday and 49 fewer compared to a week ago on August 6.

ICU patient numbers have gone down to double-digits.

Today’s total is 95, compared to 113 a week ago and eight down on yesterday’s figure.

READ MORE COVID-19 NIGHT CURFEWS WILL EXTENDED NEXT WEEK TO MORE COSTA BLANCA TOURIST SPOTS