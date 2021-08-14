POLICE dog Stitch enjoyed his time out at sea, sailing the ocean as part of his recent training to be a Drugs Detection Dog.

Stitch sitting up with the captain (Credit: FOTONOTICIA)

The four-legged crime fighter is just 10 months-old and once he’s fully qualified will help fight crime by searching vessels.

Stitch enjoying the sea breeze (Credit: FOTONOTICIA)



An officer from the Royal Gibraltar Police said: “We are pleased to confirm that Stitch enjoyed his day at sea, and, there was no need for any doggy-paddling.”

Credit: FOTONOTICIA

