WITH COVID-19 infections now below 200 on the Rock, Elderly Residential Services (ERS) have reopened but with strict new rules designed to keep residents and staff safe.

The latest data released on Friday (August 13) showed there are 178 active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar, 167 are residents and 11 are visitors to the Rock.

While ERS are now open again, there are strict rules in place to keep everyone safe.

Visitors will not be allowed if there’s a positive case of COVID-19 in an ERS site and PPE must be worn indoors at all times and social distancing maintained.

Visits must be booked in advance for time slots between 1pm and 6pm.

ERS to reopen in Gibraltar (Credit: Georg Arthur Pflueger – Unsplash)

Only one visitor is permitted per week for each resident and they must provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccination.

If they have had one dose of the vaccine, the visit must take place within the 14-day period, following the vaccination.

Unvaccinated visitors will only be allowed to see loved-ones in the external communal areas and all visitors must show a negative PCR test, taken within 24 hours of their visit.

Visitors must contact 20041818, and identify themselves as an ERS visitor.

Visitors will also require an antigen Lateral flow test on the ERS site prior to their visit.

The PCR will be done on a weekly basis, prior to the first visit in that week.

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I’m delighted that we are in a position to open ERS to visitors, with strict safeguarding procedures in place. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the excellent team of staff at ERS, whose diligence and care has effectively shielded our facilities from a further outbreak and allowed us to reinstate much-needed and valued visitations.”

