AS part of the airline’s Covid recovery program, Ryanair has added more flights to its weekly roster.

Throughout September and October, Ryanair will have six different routes available from Spain to Morocco, as it’s adding two more weekly flights to Tangier and Tetouan.

They will also add two weekly flights from Alicante to Tetouan.

For winter, Ryanair will be adding an additional 21 routes and more than 2,000 weekly flights, from Spanish airports to popular locations across Europe such as Bordeaux, Arlanda, Stockholm and Frankfurt.

Jason McGuinness, director of commercial Ryanair, said: “We are delighted to continue to fuel recovery and growth in Spain despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the success of vaccination programs, Spanish air traffic, led by Ryanair, will make a strong recovery this summer.

“Our new 2021 winter Spanish routes to European destinations such as Bratislava, Oujda, Arlanda Stockholm or Tetouan are perfect for customers looking to enjoy a winter break.

“Aware that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero exchange fee until the end of December 2021.”

To celebrate the launch of the new Spanish routes, Ryanair is offering fares starting at €29.99 for travel in September and October – available until midnight on August 18 through the Ryanair.com website.

For those wishing to book during winter, the airline is offering seats from €19.99 to travel until the end of March 2022. Available until midnight on August 19 through the Ryanair.com website.

