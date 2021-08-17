FIGURES are trending positively as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations continue to fall in the Valencian Community.

New coronavirus cases today(August 17) totalled 765 infections, compared to 966 cases a week ago.

The total almost two-thirds higher at 2,112 on July 20.

Today’s breakdown showed 375 cases in Alicante Province; 278 in Valencia; and 112 in Castellon.

The number of deaths announced today is 18.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,593, up by 47 since August 10.

Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community have once again dropped on a week-to-week and daily basis.

There are now 543 hospitalisations compared to 626 on August 10, and 682 on August 3.

The total is 33 lower than yesterday.

ICU admissions are lower on both daily and weekly comparisons.

Today’s figure is 87, 18 less than a week ago, and four fewer than yesterday.

3,706,897 people have received at least one vaccination dose in the region, up by just over 250,000 in a week.

There are now 3,096,117 fully immunised residents, a rise of 152,692 since last Tuesday.

