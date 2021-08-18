A 58-year-old Alicante Province woman died from COVID-19 yesterday(August 17) after refusing to get vaccinated.

The woman passed away in Elda’s Virgen de Salud Hospital.

She deliberately ignored summonses for vaccine appointments sent in May.

Up to the end of July, 90% of patients admitted into ICUs in Valencian Community for COVID had not been fully immunised.

The deceased woman in Elda had been hospitalised for several days with severe damage done to her lungs.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “The vaccine is our main weapon against COVID-19. When you are summoned, have no doubts, get vaccinated.”

Just over one per cent of people in the region have expressly refused to get a vaccine jab.

Regional health minister, Ana Barcelo, commented: “ There are always going to be people who won’t be vaccinated no matter how much we keep trying to persuade them into doing so.”

Health staff are currently contacting 400,000 people who missed out on getting their first vaccine dose due to work reasons or being away.

The region is targeting October 9(Valencia Day) for full immunisation of the Valencian Community against COVID-19.

READ MORE COVID-19 CASES AND HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS FALL IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

NEW MOVE TO GET EVERYBODY VACCINATED IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY