A nine-year-old boy is seriously ill after almost drowning in a Javea swimming pool yesterday(August 17).

Some initial reports suggested that he is British but there has been no official confirmation.

Details are sparse about the incident which happened at around 4.50 pm at a property on Calle Vicenza.

Family members spotted the boy had sunk to the bottom of the swimming pool.

They got him out and tried to resuscitate him.

Reports say that the Javea Policia Local and the Guardia Civil were first to arrrive on the scene.

They were followed by medical staff, who were able to get the youngster breathing.

An ambulance took him to Denia Hospital, but due to his serious condition, he was transferred to Alicante General Hospital.

No further details have been released about the boy or his family including whether they are residents or holiday-makers.