TORREVIEJA and San Fulgencio have both taken to social media in joint pleas for the public to correctly dispose of waste – or face fines of up to €760.

Indeed, the Local Police and City Council of San Fulgencio (which includes the densely-populated expat urbanisation of La Marina) have published copies of the fines along with examples of irresponsible dumping.



RUBBISH CONNECTION: Dumping this … leads to that

In a joint statement, they said: “We have long been REMINDING citizens that the remnants of pruning should be deposited at the right place and that there is a free service for the collection.”

Despite this, people continue to leave unwanted household items and waste flora on the town pavements or simply beside refuse bins.

However, a big note of gratitude was expressed to those who do continue to keep the municipality clean.

San Fulgencio waste collections can be contacted on 778 693 927.

In Torrevieja, local authorities simply posted a number of images showing how the city streets can be congested with detritus.









They reminded people that unwanted and broken furniture can be collected free-of-charge by calling 966 702 390.

