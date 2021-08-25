Renowned French pianist Pierre-Laurent Boucharlat will play a recital in l’Alfas del Pi (Valencia) on Friday, August 27.

He will perform works by Bethoveen, Saint-Saens and Debussy among others.

The event is part of the fourth ‘Concerts a la Lluna de l’Albir’ Festival, organised by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Classical Music Concert Society of l’Alfàs.

The last time this celebrated pianist came to Spain was in 2019 when he gave a concert in Almeria.

Pierre-Laurent Boucharlat made his orchestral debut at the age of 13 and played his first solo recital at the age of 15.

Trained at two of the best conservatories in France, he has received two international prizes: Darius Milhaud 1997 and Spedidan 1999.

This French pianist is “highly appreciated by the public for his sensitivity and the emotions he arouses in his playing”, according to the biography on his personal website.

Praised by music critics for the elegance of his piano playing, he is recognised by his peers as a specialist of Beethoven.

In fact, he is currently recording the complete set of the famous 32 sonatas.

His discography also includes the composers Schumann, Moussorgski and Liszt.

The concert he will be giving this Friday is free admission.

The Councillor for Culture, Manuel Casado, reminds the public that, like all cultural events organised in the municipality, health and safety protocols are strictly enforced.

There will be limited capacity, mandatory use of masks and hydroalcoholic gels, safe social distancing must be maintained. Thermometer checks will be made at the door along with data collection of attendees.

The performance will take place at 22:30 in the Platja Albir social centre.

