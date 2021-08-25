POLICE in Barcelona are investigating the ‘violent’ death of a two-year-old boy at a hotel in the city.

Cops rushed to the Hotel Concordia on Avinguda del Paral·lel at around 10.30pm on Tuesday after receiving reports that the body of a toddler had been found inside the hotel room.

Emergency services also attended the hotel in the Sants-Montjuic district but sadly could do nothing to save the youngster, who is yet to be named.

The court of instruction on duty in Barcelona has decreed the secrecy of the case and an investigation has been opened to try to clarify how the young boy died.

No arrests have been made and police said they cannot confirm the death as suspicious.

According to SER Catalunya, the boy arrived at the hotel with his father, who is separated from the boy’s mother, and allegedly sent her messages warning her that she would ‘regret it’.

The media also claims that the police are looking for the boy’s father with the help of hotel security cameras that captured him leaving the room on the seventh floor of the hotel.

Mossos Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Barcelona Metropolitan Police Region have taken charge of the investigation.

