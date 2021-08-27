A different kind of shark sighting hit a Costa Blanca beach yesterday(August 26) after a skeleton washed up at El Pinet in La Marina.

After a month of blue sharks getting close to beaches, a strange-looking specimen surprised sunbathers.

Elche Policia Local officers took photos of the perfectly preserved skeleton that washed ashore yesterday morning.

The remains were up to four metres long.

Officers sent their pictures to marine biology experts at Alicante University.

They said the strange shape of the head was that of a cañabota shark, also known as a cow shark or a bluntnose six-gilled flat shark.

It’s present on tropical and temperate coasts, including the Mediterranean Sea.

The shark is not dangerous to humans and can swim very close to the shore at the night.

The skeleton’s discovery continued an eventful week at El Pinet beach.

A female bather was bitten by a fish on Monday, presumed to be a metre-long bluefish.

She suffered only a minor injury but went to Elche General Hospital for a precautionary examination.

