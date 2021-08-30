FRESHLY baked loaves of bread, buttery croissants, coffee percolating on the counter, these are the smells that will greet you if you choose to take a visit to one of Sotogrande’s most popular restaurants, Foodisiac.

Owned by Laurence Forcione and his wife, pastry chef Adina, the restaurant first became famous as an all-day-dining hot spot, serving homemade quality delicacies from dawn until dusk.

Born and raised in France, Laurence has brought a piece of home with him to Sotogrande and wins guests over with his brilliant French-style breakfast.

“Everything is homemade; croissants, bread, jam,” said Laurence.

“We make everything from scratch, as well as classics like eggs benedict and croque monsieur.”

Having trained at famous Paris cooking school, Cordon Bleu, Forcione and Adina have an eye for the finest ingredients, and this goes beyond just brunch.

The evening dining experience has become increasingly popular, with the talented staff transferring the restaurant’s stellar daytime reputation for homemade delights to their evening menu.

Well-travelled, the menu fuses all of the couple’s favourite things, taking influence from Asian, Mexican, Spanish, and Lebanese cuisines.

Foodisiac brings a little of the je ne sais quoi spirit of the famous Parisian brasseries to a fabulous waterside location.

New head chef, Alberto Sarmiento, who’s experience extends into Michelin star restaurants, works with a team of up to 15 other chefs to create the ambitious menu, paying the utmost attention to detail, flavour and presentation.















Situated in the marina, the restaurant boasts idyllic views, trendy interiors and a thriving atmosphere – despite the depletion of tourists this summer season, Forcione says he’s always got a full restaurant. Regulars come from all across the Costa del Sol, usually on Sundays after browsing in Sotogrande’s Sunday market.

Visit www.foodisiac.es for more information.