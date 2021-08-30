1,733 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the weekend according to today’s(August 30) pandemic figures for the Valencian Community.

That compares to 2,340 new cases the previous weekend and today’s total is just over a quarter of the 6,645 infections declared on August 2.

Alicante Province accounts for 849 of the weekend’s new cases, with Valencia Province on 642, and Castellon Province with 202 infections.

Six deaths have been reported in the last week, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,657.

That’s a rise of 37 since August 23.

Monday’s hospital admission totals maintain the regular trend of showing a slight increase over the weekend.

417 people are hospitalised which is six more than on Friday, but it is a 75 patient reduction on a week-to-week comparison.

Intensive care cases number 104 people, a rise of 11, a rise of nine on last Friday, and 11 more than the previous Monday.