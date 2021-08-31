SPAIN is set to be battered with rain as forecasters issue yellow weather warnings for parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms is in place this Tuesday across Andalucia.

The bad weather is expected to hit the Costa del Sol tonight and remain ‘complicated’ tomorrow as low pressure from the Atlantic pushes forward to the west of the peninsula.

A warning will remain in place until midnight tomorrow in Andalucia in areas including Jaen, Granada and Almeria.

Six regions in the northeast of the Spanish mainland are also on yellow alert.

People living in Spain have been told to brace for minor flooding as a result of the storms.

Forecasters say there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded ‘quickly’.

It may also cause transport chaos with delays and road closures expected.

Meteorologist Jose Luis Escudero said there is risk of ‘some hail’ in addition to the heavy rainstorms.

He said: “In Malaga province there is a probability of storms in the afternoon, being more likely in some areas of the Ronda and Antequera regions. They may be accompanied by hail.

“In the early hours of the morning in Malaga city we may have low clouds and mist.”

He predicts that temperatures will not exceed 28C.