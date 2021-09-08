430 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(September 8) in the Valencian Community.

That compares to 748 infections last Wednesday and 1,059 cases a fortnight ago.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic, the Wednesday figure is always higher than the Tuesday total, which saw 358 infections.

Today’s breakdown divides into 231 cases in Alicante Province; 161 in Valencia Province; and 38 in Castellon Province.

Four deaths were declared today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,720 which is a rise of 53 compared to last Wednesday’s cumulative total.

Hospital admissions continue to fall significantly

They are now 284 patients admitted for COVID-19, which is 110 less than last Wednesday, and 13 fewer than yesterday.

ICU patient numbers stand at 71, compared to 94 a week ago, which is a four case reduction on yesterday’s total.