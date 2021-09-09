THE whole province of Malaga, except the Costa del Sol health district, has been given the green light to transition to COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

Over the last few weeks, the curve of the fifth wave in Malaga province has shown a clear downward trend, with the province registering it’s lowest COVID-19 rate in three months.

The reduction in the COVID-19 death rate and incident rate in Malaga has permitted the Junta to move five of the six health districts in Malaga province to Alert Level 1—which sees coronavirus control measures eased and night curfew on Malaga city beaches lifted.

The only exception is the Costa del Sol health district, which includes the major hotspot tourist towns of the coast such as Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola and Torremolinos, which remain in Alert Level 2 and face tighter coronavirus control measures, at least for another week.

The decision, which sees an easing of measures mainly related to capacity limits, comes following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts, and is effective as of this Thursday morning.

Those health districts at COVID-19 Alert Level 1 are permitted the following:

Hospitality industry: The number of people who can sit at the same table increases to ten on terraces and eight indoors, compared to eight on terraces and six indoors at Level 2. Customers can eat or drink at the bar area in indoor and outdoor spaces, but keeping a distance of 1.5 metres.

Shops and cultural spaces: The authorised capacity in shops has increased to 100% indoors, up from 75%, with a distance of 1.5 metres between shoppers, while cultural spaces, such as theatres, cinemas and auditoriums, sees an increase to 85% (up from 75% in level 2).

Celebrations: Indoor celebrations will have a maximum of 250 people at Level 1, up from 200 people in level 2.

Conferences: These events may be attended by up to a thousand people indoors and up to 1,500 outdoors.

Wakes and funerals: 30 people can attend indoor services and 40 people outdoors.

Night closure of beaches: This restriction, which came into force on July 23, has now been lifted in Malaga city beaches. Those beaches on the Costa del Sol, which remain in Alert Level 2, continue to be off-limits from 23.00 to 7.00 hours.

READ MORE:

Spain’s Malaga registers lowest COVID-19 rate in three months

Spain’s Malaga reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month