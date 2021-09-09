BENIDORM firefighters smashed down a wall to rescue two workers poisoned by fumes from a water boiler.

Two men were painting the boiler yesterday morning(September 8) on the ground floor of a building on Avenida de Beniarda.

A chemical reaction set off the deadly fumes with one of the workers losing conciousness inside the unit.

His colleague working on the exterior of the boiler also inhaled the poisonous gas but managed to call emergency services.

Firefighters used a special hammer to break down a wall to get access to the workers, aged 32 and 43.

One of the fire crew needed on-site treatment after inhaling the fumes.

The rescued men were taken to the Hospital Clinica de Benidorm and will make a full recovery.