A Costa Blanca care home worker almost cleared out a savings account belonging to a 90-year-old resident.

A 45-year-old woman at a Calpe home stole the victim’s bank card to rack up charges of €10,000 over a year.

The resident only realised what had happened when her account had virtually been emptied.

She complained to the Guardia Civil on September 1.

Within a week, officers discovered who had breached the elderly woman’s trust.

The employee was fired and has been charged with fraud.

The card was taken a year ago with the worker having full access to its PIN number.

It was used across Alicante Province to make ATM withdrawals.

The thief also bought clothes and shoes with the card as well as using it to pay for meals at up-market restaurants

A search of her home uncovered several illegally-purchased items.

The Guardia Civil praised the management of the Calpe care home for helping them track down the fraudster.

