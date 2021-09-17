IN one of the most unexpected pairings in entertainment history, filmmaker David Lynch and superstar singer Pharrell Williams have paired up to open a nightclub and beach restaurant on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Situated on the west coast of the White Isle, El Silencio Ibiza features ‘huge fabric tentacles, giant lips and swing seats, giving off the vibe of an ethereal, Lynchian dreamland,’ said Miranda Makaroff, the artist and fashion designer responsible for the some of the premises’ interiors.

Managed by Arnaud Frisch, the space has been designed by Moredesign with the cocktails imagined by Diego Cabrera.

Designer Miranda Makaroff made her mark on the club’s interiors. Credit: @elsilencioibiza

While the artsy club and cocktail bar is something to behold, these peculiarities have been teamed up by a Balearic-themed restaurant backed by Williams’ own ToGo street-food group.

Sitting on wooden tables directly on Cala Moli beach, diners can enjoy simple dishes such as a strawberry, feta and tomato salad, tempura calamari or Iberian pork with sweet potatoes and chorizo.

The restaurant lies on Cala Moli beach. Credit: @elsilencioibiza

There’s even a pool complete with a simple poolside menu that includes Mediterranean favourites including toasted focaccia bread and mozzarella with caramelised tomato.

Guests can expect a traditional poolside menu. Credit: @elsilencioibiza

This is not the first time Lynch has forayed into the nightclub world having opened a members-only club in Paris called Club Silencio which was inspired by his classic film Mulholland Drive.

Its new Spanish counterpart is however much less formal and open to the general public Monday to Friday until the end of October.

