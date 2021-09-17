THE TOURISM Department of Orihuela has demanded that ADIF (Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias) provide extra trains to cope with the increase in demand for high-speed access to Madrid.

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator has been advised that a more flexible schedule is needed, after over 10,000 travellers used the new Orihuela route to the country’s capital in July and August.

DESTINATION MADRID: Orihuela Train Station

This increase in AVE users prompted the city’s Department of Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, to point out, “The improvement of the health situation derived from vaccinations and the success of [the new service].”

The data recorded on the number of AVE travellers show an increase of 826% since February.

READ MORE: Spain’s RENFE agrees new deal to transport organs on high speed AVE trains after successful trial