SPANISH environmental group Ecologistas en Accion have criticised the Junta de Andalucia´s latest strategic plan that includes yet another golf course.

The proposed project outlines a golf course and luxury development at Atlanterra close to Tarifa on the Costa de La Luz.

“The green revolution of (Junta de Andalucia president) Juanma Morena is that of the greens of the golf courses,” the group said in a statement, adding that it was yet another example of creating ‘privileged enclaves’ on the Cadiz coast.

Atlanterra Golf is the third proposed golf development in the Cadiz region. The others include El Seguesal in Barbate, and Castellar Golf.

Ecologistas en Accion accuse the Junta and the town halls involved of trying to ‘cement over the coastal zones that were spared the tsunami of the real estate bubble that stalled in 2008’.

This is not the first time that the area around the surfers’ paradise of Tarifa has come under threat from efforts to turn it into a ‘Marbs on the Atlantic’.

In 2015 developer Metrovacesa launched ‘Ciudad de Surf’ with plans to build 600 hotel rooms and 220 properties on the edge of the town. Work on the €70m project is due to start later this year, despite opposition from several environmental groups.