A SICK dad who was grilled by police over child abuse charges will now be interviewed by Spanish detectives in connection with the disappearance of his missing child Yeremi Vargas.

Seven-year-old Yeremi disappeared 14 years ago as he played near the family home in Gran Canaria.

The case was reopened just days after Yeremi’s father was arrested in the early hours of Monday August 30, accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

The arrest came after a complaint from the minor, causing fresh fears the sick father could have snatched and murdered his son 14 years ago.

Yeremi vanished on March 10 2007 and was last seen playing outside his parents’ home in Vecindario.

Police stopped boats leaving Gran Canaria immediately after he went missing and yellow T-shirts were worn by residents to show solidarity with Yeremi’s family.

At least 10,000 posters were put up across Gran Canaria in an effort to trace the child and a video was put on YouTube to encourage people to come forward with information to help the police.

Yeremi’s mother Ithaysa Vargas said her son was a shy child who was unlikely to go off with strangers and she even reached out to Gerry and Kate McCann in an act of solidarity.

Portuguese and Spanish police initially linked the disappearance of Madeleine and Yeremi.

The only suspects ever questioned over Yeremi’s disappearance were two convicted Scottish paedophiles Charles O’Neill and William Lauchlan, who were also quizzed by cops over Madeleine’s disappearance.

The pair were jailed for life in 2010 for the murder of a mother who threatened to expose their abuse of two boys.

Both men were questioned two years ago by Scotland Yard in connection with Madeleine McCann after it emerged that they were touring Portugal using false passports at the time she disappeared.

