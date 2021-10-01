A MAN, confirmed as Irish by local police, drowned whilst swimming off the coast of Alicante at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The man got into difficulties after going for a swim at Albufereta beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

On Friday local police confirmed to the Olive Press that: “the deceased was an Irish national”.

Local fishermen spotted him floating in the water, and took him back to shore.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, who performed CPR on him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local newspaper La Informacion reported that he had gone for a swim after following a row with his partner, while other reports claim he had been drinking heavily before he entered the water.

The tragedy comes just weeks after a 38-year-old man died after drowning just 3km away at Postiguet beach on September 13th. Authorities were unable to revive the man who was declared deceased at the scene.

Playa de la Albufereta, located just outside of the city of Alicante, is known for it’s small but stunning beach. It is a popular destination, particularly among local residents of Alicante.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

