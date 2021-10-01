A FREE COMPETITION has been launched to name a cute young guide dog puppy.

As part of their ongoing support for the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG), Specsavers Ópticas is running the competition during October.

The lucky winner will have the honour of naming the guide dog puppy, as well as winning a prize hamper.

The hamper will include a voucher for a pair of designer sunglasses, a selection of goodies from the charity, a certificate, and a photo of the puppy.

Jorge Martínez de Lizarduy Araico, from Specsavers Ópticas Benidorm comments: ‘We are really looking forward to receiving some great name suggestions for FOPG’s next litter of puppies.

Specsavers told us that names must start with the letter N, be short & easy for the dogs to hear, and they can’t be people’s names.

They will select their favourite at the end of October and announce the winner and their chosen name.

The competition runs throughout Blindness Awareness Month in October.

To enter the competition, follow Specsavers Ópticas on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and send them a message with your answer, or comment on the competition post.

Alternatively, you can email your entry to paul.ainsworth@specsavers.com, or fill in a paper entry form at one of the Specsavers Ópticas stores.

Specsavers Ópticas is located in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, La Zenia and Guardamar on the Costa Blanca.

Visit www.specsavers.es to find out more.

