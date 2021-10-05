MALAGA City and Guadalhorce health districts are set to see restrictions on capacity and opening hours eliminated.

According to the latest data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the health districts of Malaga City and Guadalhorce are a step closer to a return to ‘normality.’

The current cumulative incidence rate in Malaga City and Guadalhorce health districts (43.7 and 47.3, respectively) is below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days—one of the thresholds set to transition to the lowest risk level and see COVID-19 restrictions eliminated.

If the rates remain at or below this level and the other data are favourable, the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts will decree this week the elimination of the restrictions in these districts.

That being the case, at least three of the six health districts of the province would be exempted from closing hours and capacity limitations, with Malaga City and Guadalhorce health joining the Serrania Health District, already at Alert Level 0.

This Monday, October 4, the incidence rate in the other three health districts of the province was as follows: the Costa del Sol (63.7), La Vega (61.7) and Axarquia (56.4).

Though these health districts currently sit above the threshold set to transition to the lowest risk level, as the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts, which decides the level of each district, does not meet until midweek, there is still the chance that they can lower their incidence rate and also see restrictions lifted.

The current cumulative incidence rate in the province has fallen to 52.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

READ MORE: