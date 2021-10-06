HOMEOWNERS on the Camposol Urbanisation in Mazarron (Murcia) have met local politicians to thrash out solutions to problems regarding ownership of their properties.

Despite a “working party” being recommended by a regional assembly in 2018, nothing has yet been done to address the multiple issues, claim a local group.

COMMUNITY: Local residents group with president, Philip Gelling

The problems arise from homes being built on apparent floodplains, poor infrastructure, inadequate public services and no trace of first occupancy licenses for their homes.

Camposol is a small town of roughly 4,000 houses with about 10,000 residents during the summer, most of whom are British.

The local “Camposol Residents Association” claim that the vast majority of their members bought their house in good faith up to 20 years ago, without knowing the problems that they were going to encounter.

Allegedly, some of the houses are not even for residential use, but for short-term holiday use only.

In 2018, the Regional Assembly approved a proposal aimed at ending the frustration among residents.

This was approved on March 22, 2018 and was published in the official bulletin of the Murcia assembly.

NO WORKING PARTY: Camposol Residents Association still waiting after three years

The proposal declared that: “It is not possible to solve the very serious problems created for the almost five thousand inhabitants of the Camposol urbanization … we recommend the creation of a working party in which Mazarrón City Council, the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation meet to plan, coordinate and execute the necessary measures to promptly revert the current situation to one of legality.”

Despite that firm recommendation, the working party has not been brought together.

The residents ask that it is convened urgently and that it includes them as affected parties, given that they believe meetings and solutions should be transparent.

In their meetings with the political groups, the residents’ association asked for support in representation to the regional government and that this should be done as soon as possible.

Philip Gelling, President of the CRA, says, “Those affected believe that this working party needs to be convened quickly.”

Advising that local authorities will, “request a meeting with the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, and they are planning a meeting with Mazarrón council next week.”

