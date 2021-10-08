VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, laid a floral tribute this Friday in memory of the 7,805 people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the Valencian Community.

Puig led the ceremony attended by regional politicians at the City of Arts and Sciences complex in Valencia City.

35 bouquets of white hydrangeas were placed at the foot of a sculpture called ‘En Record’ which was created by Rosana Antoli in memory of the region’s coronavirus victims.

A specially-commissioned musical work by Bernando Adam entitled ‘In Memorium’ was performed by the Royal Spanish Camerata.

A minute’s silence was also observed at this morning’s(October 8) ceremony.

Ximo Puig said:- “This is a day of memory; of remembrance; and of affection for the families who have most directly suffered this enormous nightmare throughout the Valencian Community, Spain and the whole world. We will never forget them.”

“Life cannot be returned and the only thing we can give is this message of solidarity, humanity and cohesion of a society in the face of a pandemic,” added Puig.

