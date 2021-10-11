PEOPLE in Spain will be expected to wear face masks in indoor public spaces until Spring next year, says Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

With 87.4% of the population fully vaccinated and an incidence of less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain is already at low risk of transmission and most of the autonomous communities have begun to relax measures against COVID-19, however face masks will be a lasting vestige of the pandemic.

During a press conference last Friday, whilst visiting the island of La Palma, Darias announced that despite the drop in incidence rate and lifting of restrictions, ‘the use of masks indoors will not be relaxed until next spring,’ although she did not specify a date.

Currently the face mask rules are as follows:

Face masks are not mandatory outdoors in Spain where a 1.5m physical distance is guaranteed.

Andalucia still recommends the wearing of masks outdoors even though it’s not obligatory when social distancing is guaranteed.

People must carry a mask at all times in case it is required; in anticipation of outdoor crowds or when going indoors such as shops, offices, restaurants and public transport.

Face masks are still mandatory when attending large outdoor events such as concerts, demonstrations, and sporting events.

Face mask use is required in cafes, bars, and restaurants, and all inside public spaces, at all times, except when eating or drinking.

If travelling in a taxi or public transport, passengers must wear a face mask.

