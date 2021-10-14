THEY say that a policeman is always on duty – and one Spanish officer has proven so by using his own time for a trip to Gibraltar to learn ‘policing by consent’.

Superintendent Oscar Vico Cuesta of the Policia Local in Burjassot, (Valencia) made the 750 kilometres trip to be a guest of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP)for three days.

He had asked the RGP if he could pay a visit as he had always been very interested ‘in the philosophy of the British-style of policing.’

Oscar Vico Cuesta with the RGP’s Aaron Ignacio and Sean Perera. Picture RGP

Vico Cuesta said: “My superior officer saw it as an opportunity for us to learn from the British police model and to bring back new ideas which could be implemented in Burjassot. He also recognised that I was willing to take some of my annual leave in order for me to visit Gibraltar!’

In addition to studying the structure and the capabilities of the RGP, he was particularly keen to see ‘policing by consent’ in action. He spent time with officers engaged in Community Policing, in Roads Policing and in the Victim Support teams.

He was also briefed on the RGP’s policies regarding Professionalism and its handling of crimes.

Oscar Vico learned about the British way of policing. Picture RGP

Vico Cuesta said: “At a personal level, I have learned a great deal that I can adopt and implement in my local police force

He added: “This has been a unique experience and one of the best opportunities to learn. In my policing career, this has been a dream come true and I will be a better police officer for having had this experience. I would like to thank everyone who has made my visit possible.”

