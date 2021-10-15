A MYSTERY man died naked on the motorway after a horrific road accident in the south of Spain.

We previously reported that a person was killed just after 5am on Thursday (October 14) after being struck while walking on the A7 motorway near Puerto Banus.

He was hit by a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Spaniard at kilometer 174 of the A-7, near an overpass for pedestrians.

Police have now revealed the man was naked when he died and without clothing or documentation they are struggling to identify the victim.

They have estimated that the man was just 20-years-old and visiting the Marbella area from Norway.

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances that lead to the fatal accident.

The busy motorway, which runs through Malaga to the major tourist resorts of Marbella and Estepona further south, is one of Spain’s most dangerous roads.

In total, there were 28 deaths on the roads of Malaga last year, seven more than in 2019 despite the travel restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure also shows a dramatic increase since 2018, when 19 deaths were recorded, however is significantly less than 2017 when figures spiked at 37.

Andalucia as a whole recorded 184 total fatalities of traffic accidents, 13 less than in 2019.

In August this year, a 20-year-old tourist died when he was crossing the road in the same area.

