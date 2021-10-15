TORREVIEJA’S Guardia Civil is taking part in a pilot scheme where residents will be able to book an appointment online to file a complaint.

Three other Guardia divisions in Madrid and Almeria are involved in the initiative which will be rollled out across Spain if it is a success.

The pre-booking idea is about avoiding delays in barrack offices and keeping areas COVID-safe.

GUARDIA CIVIL’S TORREVIEJA BARRACKS

An appropriate officer with knowledge of an issue that somebody wants to complain about will also be allocated based on the submitted form.

The Guardia Civil stresses that the appointment scheme does not replace the usual process of reporting an urgent crime or any incident where any witnesses or vulnerable people could be put in danger.

The Guardia website is www.guardiacivil.es

Image Credit: Torrevieja Guardia Civil