GERMAN detectives have been holding high level meetings with their Portuguese counterparts over missing Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

A team of police from Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria (PJ) have flown to Germany to help in the ongoing investigation, it can be revealed.

The aim is to exchange information and strengthen the investigation against Brueckner, 44, in Germany, where he is in prison for the rape of a pensioner, 72.

It is understood that all the evidence the PJ department in the Algarve have on Brueckner will be transferred to Braunschweig, where the probe is being coordinated.

“The officers are not big shots but just minor officers,” an Olive Press source from Faro, revealed. “Apparently it’s nothing important at this stage and no field work has been scheduled yet.”

But he continued: “This is a way to compile and cross-reference all the information they have. It’s just for a few days.”

The Olive Press can reveal that the meetings at the BKA headquarters in Wiesbaden and Braunschweig come after a recent visit from German police to Lisbon and Porto.

Most of the files on the Maddie case are in Porto where the case has been ‘secretly coordinated’ for the last few years.

That is why a pair of BKA officers who have been probing the convicted paedophile in Germany spent two days in the north of Portugal, but they are expected to be returning to the Algarve over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a Portuguese daily newspaper has published excerpts from a sickening online chat between Brueckner and a fellow German paedophile.

“Brueckner’s Facebook chat proves that he had disturbing conversations about abducting and raping children,” reported Correio da Manha newspaper yesterday.

German police are convinced that Brueckner snatched and later killed Madeleine McCann, 3, while she was on holiday on the Algarve in 2007.

The online chats made in 2010 are already in the German files and are between Brueckner and a fellow German paedophile, who lives in another part of the country.

Jon Clarke meets Hans-Christian Wolter at his office in Braunschweig. Photo: Olive Press Spain

According to the newspaper, he promised his friend that when they meet he will have ‘new videos to show him’.

In one online conversation, which has previously been reported as being on Skype, he says he desires to have sex with ‘a little one’.

He adds that his greatest pleasure would be to ‘pick up something small and be able to use it for days’.

“I’m going to record a lot of films… I’m going to document exactly the way she’s going to be tortured,” he wrote sickeningly.

Another friend told German police that Brueckner told him he could ‘imagine myself killing a person faster than an animal’ and ‘I need dangerous situations’.

The revelations come after German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the Mirror this month he was ‘100% sure’ Brueckner snatched Madeleine McCann from her holiday home in Portugal in May 2007.

