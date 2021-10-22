YET another unfortunate casualty of Brexit is free roaming. Despite promising not to, many UK networks have announced that they will reintroduce roaming charges and fair usage limits for EU travelers outside of periodic travel.

What does this mean for expats?

The return of roaming charges will force UK expats living abroad to pay a daily or monthly fee to stay connected to the UK. As well as this, expats will be at risk of getting cut off by their service provider, due to new fair usage policies. Fair usage policies allow networks to suspend your account depending on your mobile usage, for example, if used exclusively to receive calls or exceeding the set usage limit.

Suspension essentially disables your device, unable to make or receive calls.

And let’s face it, no one wants to be stuck on hold for two hours trying to get their account back or to pay surcharge fees.

But no need to panic, Xpatfone, powered by Devyce, is the solution; a modern business phone system with a specific package for expats wanting to rid themselves of data charges.

Xpatfone offers an affordable solution to mobile roaming charges

Accessible via the Google Play Store, or the App Store, Xpatfone provides an efficient, cost effective and simple resolution to the issues caused by the reintroduction of roaming charges.

Xpatfone customers can feel carefree relying on a once a month payment, with no unexpected charges or fees, to connect them to the UK.

The best thing about Xpatfone is that you can keep your UK number while abroad and continue to use your mobile, without a hitch. Porting your number is simple and can be transferred within 24 hours, with customer support available around the clock to guide you through the process when needed. Once completed, you have the ability to use your phone however you choose, with zero stress, from connecting with family in the UK to accessing SMS verification codes from banks and more.

“I have experienced excellent service with Xpatfone. The app is simple and effective, keeping me in touch with the UK without the need for a SIM card. Their customer service is outstanding, ready to help at every step of the process” Nigel Ayres, CEO of Expat Network

The potential saving Xpatfone can provide is monumental, likely to save you up to £52 a month. Xpatfone offers two plans: the Unlimited plan for £8.99, ideal for expats, and the Brexit Buster for £12.99, for international minutes.

Comparatively, Three provides a ‘data passport’ for £5 a day until the fair usage limit is hit, in which case your account could be suspended or at the risk of surcharges.

Similarly, EE are offering roaming from £2 a day or £10 a month and Vodafone are also charging £2 a day roaming allowance.

Rest assured that you will not lose contact with the UK as a result of the return of roaming charges, by switching to Xpatfone.

