2 bedroom Villa for sale in Pilar de la Horadada - € 189,900

Villa Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 189,900

WELCOME Estates are excited to offer these beautiful New Build Apartment through our contract with a local builder, these Apartments are in Pilar de la Horadada and offer 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Here is an overview of what they offer: Immediate Availability Key Ready 142m2 plot size Start Price 189,900 Euros GROUNDFLOOR and TOP FLOOR apartments are available. Ground Floor apartments have a Garden/Terrace area and the Top Floor apartments have a balcony and access to a private roof top solarium. As you enter the ground floor apartment you are greeted with a large open concept kitchen/salon… See full property details