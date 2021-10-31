A DEVICE that requires drivers to pass a Breathalyzer test before it will start the vehicle ignition system could be compulsory for professional drivers in Spain.

Alcolock

The alcolock is connected to the ignition and requires the driver to blow into a breath-testing instrument before getting behind the wheel and if the driver is found to be over the limit then the vehicle won’t start.

Spain could make it compulsory to have the system installed in professional vehicles used to transport passengers, such as taxis and coaches, by the middle of next year.

Despite stiff penalties of those found over the limit including fines and even prison sentences, drink driving continues to be a concern causing around 4 out of 10 deaths in road traffic accidents across Spain according to government figures.

New cars purchased from next year will also have the attachment pre-installed so regular drivers can request Alcolock if they wish.

Drivers blow for five seconds, and can drive if the result is normal. However, even detecting a faint trace of alcohol the device will prevent you from starting the car for one minute to repeat the test. Afterwards if the breath alcohol level is above the limit (0.25 milligrams per litre), the car will stop for half an hour.

The device is already proving to be effective in the battle against drink driving throughout France and Germany, where the system is already compulsory.

