BOMB DISPOSAL personnel were called in to deal with an unexploded bomb found by two hikers in Costa Blanca.

The terrifying find was found in the Sierra de Mariola Natural Park on Saturday, November 6.

DANGER UXB: Mortar found in park on Saturday

IMAGE: Informacion

The TEDAX bomb squad of the National Police took charge of the mortar after its discovery on a difficult descent, away from the established paths through the park.

Sources reveal that the 120 mm TNT charge was from the Spanish Civil War (July 1936 – April 1939).

One of the hikers, José Juan Raymundo, revealed on social media revealing that he and his partner, Virginia Nicolás Larruy, “did a descent through a rocky area where you have to use your hands – and we stumbled upon the bomb between some rocks and a pine tree, [it was] in perfect condition.”

STEEP WALKS: a de Mariola Natural Park

IMAGE: Wikipedia

After calling 112, they marked the mortar’s location with toilet paper, and retreated until Alcoy’s National Police arrived.

The Bomb Disposal Unit followed, and the device was deactivated at the Agost shooting range north of Alicante, once it had been secured and carefully removed.

Police searched the surroundings and although “a similar artifact” was found on the mountain, no further action was needed.

Raymundo told Informacion.es that the grenade was launched by the Italian aviation in the Alcoy bombings of September 1938, ending up without exploding in the Serelles area, near Alcoy.

