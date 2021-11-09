BENIDORM will offer COVID-19 vaccines to foreign visitors in a traditionally busy tourist spot of the city.

The regional mobile vaccination team will be outside the Benidorm Foreign Service tourist office in the Rincon de Loix from next Tuesday(November 16).

Valencian government statistics show the Costa Blanca resort is an ‘extreme’ risk area for COVID-19 cases, with over 50% of infections coming from foreign tourists.

That’s despite complaints from Benidorm council and hoteliers that no allowance is made for the large influx of visitors which triples the population total that is registered on the municipal padron.

The mobile vaccination point will open between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm.

Managing director of the Marina Baixa Health Department, Rosa Louis Cereceda, said: “It will be based in a part of a city that has a massive influx of people, especially foreigners, and we will keep it for as long as it takes, depending on the response we get.”

“Our objective is to continue expanding vaccination coverage against the coronavirus,“ she added.

Mobile teams have operated in 133 locations in the Valencian Community including sports and entertainment events to boost immunisations against COVID-19.

Image Credit: Cordon Press