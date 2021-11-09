WHEN it comes to bling, rapper Kanye West might feel a bit deflated when he realises that European royalty put him in the shade.

Famous for his ego – and purchases of expensive jewellery – he simply can’t compete with ‘old money’.

BLINGED UP: Kanye West PICTURE:Cordon Press

A report by jewellerybox has revealed that three pieces of jewels owned by the Spanish royal family are amongst the most valuable royal jewellery in the world.

The Marichalar Meander Tiara most recently warn by the Princess Elena is valued at a cool €3.5m, with the Fleur de Lys Tiara worn by Queen Letizia coming in at €2m and The Prussian Diamond Tiara of Queen Sofia worth €2.3m.

Queen Letizia wearing the Fleur de Lys Tiara

Now, West is a wealthy man and could conceivably afford similar items, but one royal collection blows him out of the water.

The world’s four most expensive pieces of royal jewellery, costing a combined €179.3m are all owned by the British royal family.

Caroline de Guitaut holds the Cullinan Brooch at the Queens Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London

Top of the list is the Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace last worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, which is worth a staggering €78.6m.

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace – © Stephen Lock / i-Images, 206/cordon press

And Queen Elizabeth is not one to miss out – the fabulous Cullinan III and IV brooch is valued at a cool €59.3 million.

Queen Elizabeth wearing the Cullinan III brooch

Now that’s bling!

READ MORE: