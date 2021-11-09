We love you.

We are overwhelmed by so many displays of affection but as we are at the moment in our cave trying to heal each other.

We are not able to read so many messages of affection because we would be crying all day and we cannot afford it since we have five other little ones to take care of.

But we know that the messages are affectionate and full of love and faith. We assure you that your prayers sustain us.

I know that you are doing it but I beg you to also pray for the other two families and for Mary, the mother who has had, in our opinion, the part of the accident.

Once again we repeat that she can abandon herself to the Lord and realise that she not to blame.

In the funeral home they have told us several testimonies of people who were far from the Faith and who thanks to our little Mariquilla have gone to pray in the churches and have left very comforted. We invite them to continue to keep looking for the Lord so that they get to know him, love him and let themselves be loved by him. Human love is finite but God’s love is infinite, so we invite you to take all of God’s love in order to lead a true full life in fullness and eternal life.

We also have to thank the deployment of the police and firefighters of the Madrid City Council who attended us with so much affection and professionalism. It really makes us very proud of our homeland, of our beloved Spain.

We thank God for all our friends and our great family. How important it is to take care of friends and family and ask that you keep Maria in your prayers so that she does not disappear.

In order to sleep, Maria and I share our baby’s stuffed elephant with Dumbo, but with the certainty that Mariquilla is enjoying herself more than ever in heaven because she was such a joy to life and I think she knew that only there could be better with her true Father and true Mother.

We are left with the consolation of thinking that we have given everything. Mariquilla has been very well cared for and cuddled. And we thank God for these five wonderful years that he has given us with her.

We love you.

Maria and Alex.