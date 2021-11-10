ENDANGERED PLANTS have just been discovered on the front line at Orihuela Costa, directly between housing and the sea.

The flora was being considered for removal from its site in the micro-reserve of Punta de La Glea (Aguamarina area, between Cabo Roig and Campoamar)

RARE FLORA DISCOVERED: Punta de la Glea on Orihuela Costa

IMAGE: Google Map

Orihuela City’s Environment Department discovered the plants are a rare variation of Launaea Lanifera (Woolly Lechuguino), catalogued as in danger of extinction in the Valencian Community.

This coastal area is considered of ‘undoubted botanical interest’, as it’s already home to other vulnerable plants such as Cat’s Head Rockrose Helianthemum caput-felis.

ENVIRONMENT TEAM AT WORK: Invasive species by the coast

Due to its proximity to nearby housing, the micro-reserve was invaded by several invasive species alien to the natural habitat of the area.

The plant was ‘discovered’ at Cabo Roig back in 1966 and listed as endangered, but considered “lost” until now.

Local Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, said: “113 individuals of the species have been counted so far, which represents at least 40% of the Valencian population.”

Aparicio is a municipal biologist who supervises such works by the City Council.

OTHER ENVIRONMENT NEWS:

– ‘Excellent’ waters off Spain’s Orihuela Costa contrast with polluted Mar Menor only miles to the south

– ANALYSIS: Spain’s Costa Blanca now has a ‘tropical climate’ thanks to global warming