4 bedroom Villa for sale in Vilamarxant / Villamarchante with pool - € 185,000

Villa Vilamarxant / Villamarchante, Valencia 4 beds 3 baths € 185,000

Valencia Property presents a really lovely family home away from the hustle and bustle but close enough to all facilities to really get you excited about living near Villamarchante. . . The property is set in a sea of crazy tiling giving it a character all of its own. You get a large plot with orchard, pool, barbecue area and even a firepit, storage sheds and pump room along with plenty of parking and underbuild garage. . . The underbuild also has a sitting room, bathroom and a few extra rooms which could easily be developed into a granny flat or just used to store your years of junk and… See full property details