A VALENCIA Dance academy is celebrating after winning gold at this year’s prestigious Worldwide Dance School of the Year Awards.

Despite enduring a difficult time during the pandemic, the Valencia based academy has gone from strength to strength, and all their hard work has paid off after the school scooped gold at this year’s worldwide dance school of the year awards, hosted in the UK on October 29.

Cameron Hall, the owner of Baila con Cameron, moved to Valencia 2 years ago from Skegness, to set up the dance academy. Cameron is an accomplished dancer and has appeared in musicals such as Chicago and Mamma Mia, as well as in many pantomimes and other shows.

Valencia Dance School Baila con Cameron, PHOTO: FB

He told The Olive Press “my dream was to begin a community here in Valencia and bring my passion for dance and theatre and I think we’ve certainly done that …. this year saw the highest number of schools enter from across the world and to even make the final amongst those incredible schools was such an honour”.

Entries included academies specializing in styles as diverse as ballet, hip-hop, contemporary and ballroom dancing. Nominations for the awards come from across the world, from across the UK and Europe to The United States and Australia.

Cameron thanked his academy’s students and supporters, adding “this one is for all of you amazing people that make up Baila con Cameron.To all of those students old and new, we did it! Here’s to changing the world one shimmy at a time”.

