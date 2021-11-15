NEW COVID-19 health restrictions in the Valencian Community have been ruled out by regional president, Ximo Puig, at least for the time being.

Speaking this Monday to regional broadcaster, A Punt, Puig said that he had ‘no plans’ to make changes to current COVID-19 measures before Christmas.

Case numbers now average 77 infections per 100,000 residents compared to 40 cases in early October.

The important barometer of hospital admissions is hovering around 200 people.

At the height of last winter’s pandemic wave, hospitalisations were just below 5,000 in late January.

Ximo Puig said: “Vaccination together with responsibility and restrictions has paid off with many lives saved”.

The targeted population, aged 12 and over, has seen 89.6% get at least one COVID vaccine shot.

Puig wants that number to get even higher and has suggested using the EU COVID-19 certificate to gain entry to ‘some places’ to encourage a further uptake.

“This could be a useful tool to get more vaccinations and above all, something to protect the population that have already complied.”

Puig gave no indication of where the certificate could be used but presumably that could be in areas that attract younger unvaccinated people like nightclubs.

The Valencian government backed off summer suggestions to use the certificate for nightclub and late bar access .

They said not enough people had been immunised and such a measure would amount to discrimination.

