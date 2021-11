A TEEN has lost hearing in one ear after being seriously sexually assaulted in Barcelona.

The 16-year-old schoolgirl was attacked after leaving a nightclub in Igualada on November 1.

She was rushed to the Sant Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona with serious ear damage and doctors have said she has lost almost 90% of her hearing in one ear and will have to wear a hearing aid.

Police have now launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

