A mum-of-one from the UK was found dead on the side of the road in Spain leaving her devastated daughter searching for answers.

Sharon Fielding, 50, was fit and healthy and was enjoying a two week break to Nerja in September.

But just days before she was due home to Scotland she was tragically found dead at the side of a busy motorway on September 15th.

The single mum, originally from Livingston, had been enjoying time alone on the Costa del Sol for a holiday when she died.

Her daughter, Jamielee Fielding called her mum her ‘best friend’ and said she was ‘distraught and confused’ to learn of her mum’s death.

Spanish cops told Jaimelee, a council-worker from Livingston, that mum Sharon had fallen in the street and died of head trauma.

But when she arrived in the country she was baffled to be shown a death certificate which stated her mum had died of pulmonary oedema – a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

Jamielee, who said Spanish authorities have been ‘unhelpful and rude’ now faces an excruciating hunt for answers.

She said: “I was advised by the Spanish police that my mother had fallen in the street and head trauma was the cause of her death. I flew out to Spain to discover this was not the case and that she had died from a pulmonary edema.

“I was so distraught and confused as to how I could have been told two completely different stories. I then went to identify my mother’s body and was in complete shock to see with my own eyes that my mother had a serious impact wound to her forehead.

“I was not expecting nor warned about any physical injuries to my mum’s body as her death certificate stated that her passing was due to a problem with her lungs although she had no previous health problems.

“The injury would have made more sense if the first story I was told about my mother falling were to be true.

Jamielee asked to visit the location of her mum’s death and said that it was ‘suspicious’ that Sharon would have fallen there.

“I requested the location of where my mother was found and went to visit the spot.,” she said. “I was in total disbelief when I arrived at the location, which was at the bottom of a rocky embankment between two busy motorways. There was no way my mother who did not drive could have gotten there on her own and this in itself seemed suspicious to me.”

Jamielee, 31, can’t shake the feeling that something terrible has happened to her mum, but said that local police made her questions feel like they had ‘no time’ for her.

She said: “I raised my concerns with the Spanish police who had no time for me whatsoever and were not only unhelpful but rude and purposefully uncooperative at such a difficult time leaving me with even more questions.

“I need answers, closure and to be able to grieve but am unable to whilst there are so many unanswered questions.”

In a desperate bid to uncover the truth, Jamielee is now hoping to fundraise enough money to hire a private investigator to try to get answers on the circumstances surrounding what happened to her mum.

“The Scottish police are unwilling to release their own findings until they have received the Spanish reports which can take up to a year and I just can’t wait that long,” she said. ”I’m looking at hiring a private investigator but it’s proving to be very expensive. My mother didn’t have any life insurance so I’m looking for any help possible.”

Donations can be made by clicking here.

READ MORE

Elderly British expat killed in tragic fall into roadside ditch