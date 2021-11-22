A HUMAN skull has been found in the Alpujarras region of Granada, the Olive Press can reveal.

The head – believed to be that of a female – was found by a dog, near Orgiva, on Friday morning.

According to an Olive Press source, it is now being studied by a forensic team in Granada city.

“It was the decapitated skull of a woman and it looks like she was killed,” said the expat, who lives nearby.

“Everyone is very shocked and particularly as we think it might be an expat woman who arrived here at the start of the COVID lockdown,” she added.

Sources at Orgiva Town Hall told the Olive Press that the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Granada is investigating the origins of the skull.

“We have received a request from the University of Medicine in relation to the matter,” a town hall receptionist explained.

The information was further corroborated by another municipal source, who asked not to be named.

“Basically, it is very early and we have nothing more to add other than what you have been told… We are investigating the skull to see whose it is,” she said.

The Olive Press understands from sources that the head may belong to a Northern European woman.

The Guardia Civil has so far refused to confirm any details of the discovery.

