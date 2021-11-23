AUTHORITIES ordered residents in one coastal area to stay indoors as new lava flow cascaded into the sea sending up clouds of toxic gases.

The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) “ordered the confinement” of around 3,000 residents on Monday due to “the possible release of gases that are harmful to health”.

? #ErupciónLaPalma #Infovolcán



La llegada de la colada 7 al mar obliga al confinamiento preventivo de la población de barrios de Tazacortehttps://t.co/HE8dYNwJrB pic.twitter.com/N212qMhbox — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) November 22, 2021

This is the third river of lava to reach the Atlantic Ocean during the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano which began on September 19 and shows no sign of easing.

Otra colada llega al mar formando una nueva fajana en La Palma. pic.twitter.com/EoGabCZdbc — La Palma | En Directo? (@LaPalmaErupcion) November 22, 2021

Great clouds of gases were given off as the lava hit the water, with impressive images captured by Involcan, the Volcanic Institute in the Canary Islands.

Imágenes de la entrada de la lava al mar a más 17.15 hora canaria grabadas por un equipo de INVOLCAN / Images of the entrance of the lava to the sea at 5:15 pm Canarian time recorded by an INVOLCAN team pic.twitter.com/APf8ftGEAY — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 22, 2021

Elsewhere on the island residents were advised to wear protective face masks to protect against the effects of dioxide and sulphur emissions if venturing outside.

This is the third time that a lava flow has reached the Atlantic Ocean since the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the south of the island erupted on September 19th, covering large areas with ash.

Meanwhile air traffic to and from the island remained suspended for the fourth day on Tuesday.

? El #Aeropuerto de #LaPalma continúa inoperativo por acumulación de ceniza.



? Trabajamos para poder recuperar la operatividad cuanto antes, siempre y cuando las condiciones meteorológicas lo permitan.#VolcánLaPalma #ErupciónLaPalma #FuerzaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/KW2gGktigV — Aena (@aena) November 23, 2021

To date the molten rock has devastated 1,065 hectares of the island covering banana plantations and destroying nearly 2,651 buildings, according to satellite images taken by Copernicus.

#Copernicus for #Volcano? monitoring



Since the start of the #LaPalma #CumbreVieja eruption, the island of the #Canarias archipelago has extended its area by ~4?3? ha, while, according to @CopernicusEMS, 2?6?5?1? built-up structures have been destroyed



??#Sentinel1???? imagery pic.twitter.com/DXknhKW0I9 — Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) November 22, 2021

Around 7,000 have so far been evacuated from their homes and face an uncertain future, while parts of the island have been cut off with the destruction of roads.

The last time the volcano erupted was in October 1971 when the eruption lasted 33 days.

